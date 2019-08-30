|
Jacqueline Joan Mason 1931 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Jacqueline Joan Mason, 87, of Springfield, died at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jackie was born on November 26, 1931 in Springfield, the daughter of Halfred and Hilda Maurer Hildebrand. She married Wymond L. Mason on July 10, 1948 in Lincoln, IL; he preceded her in death on February 12, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Jackie attended Ursuline Academy. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and spent her life raising her family and supporting her husband's business. Jackie was also a wonderful cook and talented candy maker. She enjoyed birds, especially hummingbirds, flower gardening, floral arranging and collecting unique pin cushions and tape measures.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca L. Weems of Springfield, Deborah R. (husband, Grant) Laird of Puryear, TN, Wendeline S. (husband, Kent) Schulter of Chatham, Lester J. (wife, Pam) Mason of Greenview, Michael R. (wife, Margaret) Mason of Springfield and Jennifer J. (husband, Kevin) Martin of Springfield; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Halfred (wife, Loretta) and James Hildebrand, both of Springfield; six nieces; and four nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield, IL 62702 with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP, celebrant. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019