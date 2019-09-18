Home

Shafer-Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville
202 W Franklin St.
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-3311
Jacqueline (Goodwin) Mitchell


1930 - 2019
Jacqueline (Goodwin) Mitchell Obituary
Jacqueline (Goodwin) Mitchell 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jacqueline (Goodwin) Mitchell, 89, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, passed away at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Aperion Care Capitol in Springfield, IL.
Jackie was born September 9, 1930 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Theodore M. and Ruth L. (Kelso) Goodwin. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1948. Jackie worked for 21 years as an office coordinator for the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid until her retirement in 1987. Jackie attended Athens Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth and Don Goodwin; sister-in-law, Bridget Goodwin; and son-in-law, Mike Kerney.
Jackie is survived by her children, Pamela (Walters) Kerney and Richard "Butch" (wife, Pamela Weckerly) Walters, both of Taylorville, IL; 5 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet Goodwin; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family ceremonies were held, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, IL.
The family entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville, IL with ceremonies.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
