Jacqueline Pasko 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jacqueline Pasko 83, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in her home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, in Calvary Church 1730 West Jefferson Street, Springfield, IL 62702. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The family of Jacqueline Pasko is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Send condolences to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019