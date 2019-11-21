The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Church
1730 West Jefferson Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Church
1730 West Jefferson Street
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Pasko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Pasko


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Pasko Obituary
Jacqueline Pasko 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jacqueline Pasko 83, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in her home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, in Calvary Church 1730 West Jefferson Street, Springfield, IL 62702. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The family of Jacqueline Pasko is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Send condolences to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
Download Now