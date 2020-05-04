Home

Jacquetta O. "Jackie" (Bitschenauer) George


1933 - 2020
Jacquetta O. "Jackie" (Bitschenauer) George Obituary
Jacquetta O. "Jackie" (Bitschenauer) George 1933 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Jacquetta "Jackie" Orlene (Bitschenauer) George, 86, of Riverton, formerly of Springfield died at 6:55 am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on July 18, 1933 in Springfield, IL to Roy and Letha (Milligan) Bitschenauer. She married Sundino "Sonny" George on April 2, 1960.
She is survived by her children, Karen George of Riverton, IL, Connie (Dan) Mancini of Mary Esther, FL Dino George of Springfield, and Dinette George (companion: Larry Gibson) of Springfield; four grandchildren, Tina (Jimmy) Files, Jennifer (Jason) Schroeder of Wake Forest, NC, Jasen Manuele of Springfield, IL Jason (Salena) Gibson of Chatham, IL; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald (Mary) Bitschenauer of Springfield, John (Mary Pat) Earl of Arizona, Fannie Swan of Springfield, Cherie (Harold) Payne of Springfield, Michelle (Dennis) Moscardelli of Springfield; sister-in-law Florence Fry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sundino; her parents, Roy and Letha; granddaughter, Mary Ann Gibson; daughter-in-law, Janet George; and brother, Max Earl.
Funeral services will be private family only and burial will be Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Jackie's family plans to have a Memorial Mass at a later date at St. James Church in Riverton, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to -St. Louis, MO.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020
