Jaime S. Francis
1960 - 2020
Jaime S. Francis 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jaime S. Francis, 60, of Springfield, passed away on June 2, 2020.
Cremation rites were accorded. The family is hosting a memorial gathering at 3:00pm on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Brookhills Golf Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
Brookhills Golf Club
