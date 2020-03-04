|
James A. Cary 1944 - 2020
Southern View, IL—James A. Cary, 75, of Southern View, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. John's Hospice.
James was born on November 14, 1944, in Springfield, the son of James "Bud" and Vivian (Merrick) Cary. He married Cheryl Lee Bergen; she preceded him in death on November 25, 2017, after 52 years of marriage.
James was a truck driver for FS and Marr Trucking, as well as other local trucking companies.
He was also preceded in death by his father.
James is survived by his mother; sister, Sandra (George) McKinzie; nephews, Brent "Bud" McKinzie and G. William (Kim) McKinzie; niece, Deborah (Paul) Schauer; and great-nieces, Seneca, Amanda and Tabitha McKinzie.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 South 6th Street, Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020