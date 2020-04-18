|
|
James A. "Jim" Doerfler 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James A. "Jim" Doerfler, 90, of Springfield, died at 4:10 am, Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born July 25, 1929 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Fred W. and Pauline C. (Schmelter) Doerfler. He married Rita R. Patton in 1952, in Springfield.
Mr. Doerfler was a professional Engineer in Illinois and a Registered Land Surveyor in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Kentucky.
He retired from Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. Consulting Engineers in January 1991 and was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers Illinois, Society of Professional Engineers - Illinois, Registered Land Surveyors Association – Missouri, Association of Registered Land Surveyors, American Congress on Survey and Mapping, American Arbitration Associations, International Right of Way Association, and Knights of Columbus. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Rita of Springfield; sons, David (Karen) Doerfler of Windam, ME, Michael (Becky) Doerfler of Springfield, Steve (Nancy) Doerfler of Sherman, Terry (Susan) Doerfler of Springfield, and Darrin (Dana) Doerfler of O'Fallon; daughter, Merrie Karen (Michael) Hiefner of McKinney, TX; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Doerfler is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Gene and George Doerfler; and two sisters, Shirley Ann Doerfler and Mary C. "Mae" Chambers.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.
Share stories and photos.
StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020