James "Jim" A. Hartman

Irving, IL - James "Jim" A. Hartman, 65, passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Heritage Health, Pana, IL. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



