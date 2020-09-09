James A. "Jim" Mitchell 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James A. "Jim" Mitchell, 80, of Springfield, formerly of Mendota, rural LaSalle and Utica, IL, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Jim was born in Peru, IL December 19, 1939 the son of Edwin J and Elizabeth Newell Mitchell. His parents and a step father, Chester Barnhart preceded him in death.
Jim was a member of Elliot Ave. Baptist Church. He was also an active member of the Tyrian Lodge #333 AF&AM, Lalla Rookh Chapter No. 218 Order of the Eastern Star, Jeptha Shrine #75, The Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Springfield Chapter #1 (Royal Arch Masons), Springfield council #2 (Royal & Selected Masters), Elwood Commandery #6 Knights Templar, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite (Valley-Springfield, IL), Bahar Grotto MOVPER, Taylorville Loge#1516 Loyal Order of Moose, Order of the Amaranth, Inc. Springfield Court #8, Decatur council#16 Royal & Selected Masters, Sword of Bunker Hill-Little Egypt#63, Centralia, IL and Ansar Temple, AAONMS.
Jim is survived by his extended family, namely Buddy and Melody Dyer, Angie Larry, Heather Franks and their families, all of Springfield.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield, IL, where a visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of the Masonic service at 10:30 am Friday, September 11, 2020. The funeral service will follow the Masonic service with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Pawnee IL. COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed requiring facemask, social distancing and limit of 50 guest at one time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
or a charity of choice
.
.