James A. Mudra 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James A. Mudra, 82, of Springfield, died at 11:33 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
James was born June 30, 1937, in Springfield, the son of Adolph and Violet C. Nerone Mudra. He married Barbara J. McCoy on November 28, 1964, in Springfield; she preceded him in death on October 31, 2012.
James graduated from Lanphier High School in 1955 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Illinois Central Gulf Railroad until his retirement. James was a member of the Postal Club before it became the Firefighters Postal Club and attended St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was an amazing gardener, woodworker, and master of the grill. He especially enjoyed sprint car racing with Scott, golf, fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; infant granddaughter, Michaela Cain; and brother, David Mudra.
James is survived by his daughter, Michelle (husband, Bob) Cain of Springfield; son, Scott (wife, Sue) Mudra of Hartford, WI; grandchildren, Casey and Caley Cain, both of Springfield and Madeline and Samantha Mudra, both of Hartford, WI; brother, Joseph (wife, Donna) Mudra of Springfield; one niece; and one nephew.
The family would like to thank the staff of Regency Care and St. John's Hospital.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following visitation.
Private funeral ceremony will be held at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020