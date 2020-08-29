James A. "Salomi" Smith 1937 - 2020
Divernon, IL—James A. "Salomi" Smith, 83 of Divernon passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10:30am at Brush Creek Cemetery, Divernon with military honors conducted by Auburn VFW and American Legion. Gathering of family and friends will follow at the Divernon Masonic Lodge from 11:30 am till 2pm.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 50 people will be allowed and masks are required.
