The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Allan "jim" Albright


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Allan "jim" Albright Obituary
JAMES "JIM" ALLAN ALBRIGHT 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James Allan Albright, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 7:35 AM on February 23, 2020 at Heritage Manor, Springfield.
Jim was born on November 29,1943, in Springfield, the son of Charles F. and Dorothy M. Albright. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Jim graduated from Lanphier High School in 1961. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 and was stationed in Germany. Jim loved building Mopar Engines and was well known for his 426 Max Wedge engines. He was also an avid gun collector and loved animals.
He is survived his daughters, Jennifer R. Albright (partner Beck Weber) of Phoenix, AZ; Jodi A. (Chris) Lamela, and beloved grandson, Jack, all of Holly Springs, NC; brother, Bill (Judy) Albright of Orlando, FL; mother of his children, Sheila A. Albright, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL on March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, bestfriends.org.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now