JAMES "JIM" ALLAN ALBRIGHT 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James Allan Albright, 76, of Springfield, passed away at 7:35 AM on February 23, 2020 at Heritage Manor, Springfield.
Jim was born on November 29,1943, in Springfield, the son of Charles F. and Dorothy M. Albright. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Jim graduated from Lanphier High School in 1961. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 and was stationed in Germany. Jim loved building Mopar Engines and was well known for his 426 Max Wedge engines. He was also an avid gun collector and loved animals.
He is survived his daughters, Jennifer R. Albright (partner Beck Weber) of Phoenix, AZ; Jodi A. (Chris) Lamela, and beloved grandson, Jack, all of Holly Springs, NC; brother, Bill (Judy) Albright of Orlando, FL; mother of his children, Sheila A. Albright, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL on March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, bestfriends.org.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020