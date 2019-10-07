|
James B. "Jim" O'Connell 1963 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James B. "Jim" O'Connell, 55, of Springfield, died at 8:54 am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on November 4, 1963 in Springfield, the son of Dave Bogart and Carolyn Sue O'Connell and they preceded him in death.
He is survived by his companion, Marcia Terry; two daughters, Alicia (Robert) Clark of Springfield and Kaitlin (Ray) Aguilar of Ft. Riley, KS; four grandchildren, Madison, Rylee, Colten and Raelynn and one brother, Joseph "Joe" O'Connell of Springfield.
Jim was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golfing, billiards, genealogy and cats.
He was employed at the U.S. Postal Service since 1995 and was actively involved in the union, serving as a former business agent and president.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019