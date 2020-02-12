|
James "Jim" C. Harting 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James "Jim" C. Harting, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was born September 18, 1928 in Mascoutah, IL to Erwin J. and Aurelia V. Kuehn Harting. He married Margaret "Peg" Brady on December 30, 1950 and she preceded him in death on November 16, 2000.
Survivors include three daughters, Kim (Rick) Lawrence, Pam (Dave) Johnson and Kelli Harting all of Springfield; one son Mark J. (Carol) Harting of Springfield; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat (Paul) DeMoss of Chesterfield, MO and Mary Kay Bollhorst of Carrolton, VA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and one brother, Daniel J. Harting.
Jim enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17, after graduating St. Teresa High School in 1946. He served two years with the US occupation of Saipan and was discharged in 1948. He was employed by Black and Company in Decatur, while completing accounting classes at Brown's Business College. After working in various capacities at Black's, he was recalled to active duty by the US Navy in the summer of 1951 and served on the destroyer USS Henderson for 18 months in the Korean conflict with the US 7th fleet doing shore bombardment of North Korea and communist occupied South Korea. In 1958 he was transferred to Black's stores in Springfield until his retirement in 1993 after 42 years with the firm.
Jim enjoyed all sports in his youth, especially fast pitch softball, golf, hunting and fishing. He was especially fond of his Harley motorcycle trips with his son, Mark. Jim also enjoyed motorcycle trips with a group of friends every year where they traveled across the US, especially to the Rocky Mountains; Sturgis, Utah; the Dakotas; Wyoming; Montana, and various Southeastern and Florida bike trips.
Jim belonged to the Knights of Columbus #4179, NRA, Pasfield Men's Golf League, Little Flower Men's Club and Charlie's Golf League. Jim and Peg enjoyed many golf outings in Biloxi with old friends through the years. He enjoyed seeing his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids grow up and achieve success in life. He greatly enjoyed his Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington DC, accompanied by his son, Mark.
Visitation: 10 – 11:45 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower.
Funeral Service: 12 pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower with Reverend Allen Kemme officiating. Private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower Catholic School or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020