James Chapin 1971 - 2020
Rochester, IL—James Chapin, 49, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 14, 1971, in Springfield, the son of Dan and Sarah (Woolen) Chapin. He married Janice Williams on January 14, 1993 and she survives.
James enjoyed wrestling and was an avid Rochester JFL football fan and volunteer. He also enjoyed Star Wars, painting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Denny Chapin.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Beth (Cody) Jackson; son Daniel Chapin; three grandchildren, Camden, Cameron, and Jade Jackson; 3 brothers; 3 sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be accorded by Park Funeral Homes and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rochester Football Moms, PO BOX 684, Rochester, Illinois, with checks made payable to RHS.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
