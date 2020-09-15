1/1
James D. Kell
1925 - 2020
Rochester, IL—James D. Kell, 95, of Rochester, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 1:27 am Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born in Centralia, IL March 3, 1925 the son of Cecil and Ruth (Copple) Kell. Upon graduation from high school, Mr. Kell proudly served in the U.S. Army 1943-1946 earning 2 Overseas Service Bars, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
James met Margaret Ann Murphy and they married November 4, 1949. She preceded him in death December 4, 1992. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and a great grandson.
James was a draftsman by trade. He worked for Sangamo Electric and then retired in 1989 from Dickey John. He loved working with his hands. He enjoyed model railroading (N Gauge) and playing golf. His most enjoyment was his family. Spending time with his grandchildren brought joy and a sparkle to his eye. He was honored to attend the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
He is survived by his four children: Kevin (Peggy) Kell of Oak Park, IL, Mary Ann Mitchell of St. Charles, MO, Karen (Rick) Vance of Washington, IL, and Tim (Suzanne) Kell of Rochester, IL. There are eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held with Rev. Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
The family request no flowers, rather memorial contributions to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight c/o 57 Country Place Springfield, IL 62703.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home. 217-544-5424



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
