James D. Neavill 1949 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—James D. Neavill, age 70, of Jacksonville, formerly of Fancy Prairie and Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Jim was born on November 29, 1949 in Springfield, the son of Arthur E. and Helen G. "Tootie" (Black) Neavill.
He survived by his brother Larry (Linda) Neavill of Winchester, KY; sister Jan Neavill Halford of Springfield, IL; two nephews, Michael (Rebecca) Neavill and Will Primm; two nieces, Julie Neavill – Slagle and Olivia Primm; two great nephews; four great nieces; several cousins; and an abundance of close friends that ultimately turned into his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jim had a passion for St. Louis Cardinals baseball as well as Duke and North Carolina basketball. He watched "Days of our Lives" since its first airing in 1965. Jim's longtime dream was granted to make a trip to "Dollywood" thanks to Pathway of Jacksonville and Memorial Hospice. Most of all, Jim always had a smile on his face and loved people.
The family would like to give a sincere thanks to Jim's East Morton Staff and Family who cared for and loved him unconditionally.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL.
Memorials can be made to Pathway Services Unlimited – East Morton Home.
Cindy Lash will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Neavill family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019