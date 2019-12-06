Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Neavill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Neavill


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Neavill Obituary
James D. Neavill 1949 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—James D. Neavill, age 70, of Jacksonville, formerly of Fancy Prairie and Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Jim was born on November 29, 1949 in Springfield, the son of Arthur E. and Helen G. "Tootie" (Black) Neavill.
He survived by his brother Larry (Linda) Neavill of Winchester, KY; sister Jan Neavill Halford of Springfield, IL; two nephews, Michael (Rebecca) Neavill and Will Primm; two nieces, Julie Neavill – Slagle and Olivia Primm; two great nephews; four great nieces; several cousins; and an abundance of close friends that ultimately turned into his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jim had a passion for St. Louis Cardinals baseball as well as Duke and North Carolina basketball. He watched "Days of our Lives" since its first airing in 1965. Jim's longtime dream was granted to make a trip to "Dollywood" thanks to Pathway of Jacksonville and Memorial Hospice. Most of all, Jim always had a smile on his face and loved people.
The family would like to give a sincere thanks to Jim's East Morton Staff and Family who cared for and loved him unconditionally.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL.
Memorials can be made to Pathway Services Unlimited – East Morton Home.
Cindy Lash will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Neavill family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -