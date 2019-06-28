Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
James Wilbern
James D. Wilbern


1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James D. Wilbern, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sunrise Nursing Home in Virden.
He was born in DuQuoin on September 25, 1952, to Santina and James A. Wilbern. He married Barbara Hissong in 1989. His parents and infant sister preceded him in death.
James attended SIU Vocational School. He became an auto mechanic and was an apprentice Mercedes mechanic with his twin brother, Robert, and worked phone duty at Roberts automotive in later years. He was a member of Church of the Little Flower.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two brothers, his twin, Robert (Debbie) and Larry (Nancy); two sisters, Mary and Tina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019
