James Douglas "Doug" Andrews 1935 - 2019

Springfield, IL—James Douglas "Doug" Andrews, 83, of Springfield, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.

Doug was born on August 28, 1935, in Nashville, TN, the son of John M. and Gladys B. Bozza Andrews. He married Karen Wassink on February 10, 1962, in Manitowoc, WI.

Doug graduated from Hume-Fogg High School in Nashville, TN in 1953. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in Civil Engineering. He proudly served his country in the Tennessee Air National Guard. Doug founded Andrews Engineering in 1974 and was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John M. "Jack" Andrews III.

He is survived by his wife, Karen W. Andrews of Springfield; sons, Eric Martin Andrews of Shipman, IL, James D. "Jamie" Andrews, Jr. and Joel Christopher (wife, Maria Boccardi) Andrews, both of Springfield; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one niece; and two nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brother James Court, 2508 St. James Rd., Springfield, IL 62704.

The family will host a private graveside ceremony at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.

