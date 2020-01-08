|
James (Jim) Duda 1930 - 2019
Palm Beach Gardens, FL—James (Jim) A Duda, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Jupiter Medical Center. Jim was born September 1, 1930 in Springfield, IL to William F. Duda and Nellie May (Wattling) Duda. Jim is survived by his three children, Deborah (Kenneth) Kolis of Springfield, IL, Sandra Duda of Newport Beach, CA and Douglas Duda of Springfield, IL and the mother of his children, Patricia Anderson Duda. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lindsay (Jason) Dennis, Jacqueline Floyd, Sgt. Kelcie Kolis and two great-grandchildren Emily and Tucker Dennis. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Jeannette E. Stratton and one brother William E. Duda.
Jim attended Springfield High School and was the captain of the undefeated football team 1948-49. He attended Bradley University and U of I, Champaign. Jim was an engineer in the Korean War with the 8th Army from 1952-54. After the war, Jim was a general contractor for Duda and Son Construction then became the Physical Plan Director for SSU in Springfield in 1969. He was a member of the American Business Club, Elks Club, several lake clubs and the Sangamon County Zoning Board. Jim moved to Florida in 1989 and was professionally involved with Hahn & Associates and Hansen Professional Services until his retirement in 2007. After retirement, Jim worked at Mirasol Country Golf Course and traveled to many countries. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Jim has requested no funeral services, flowers or donations. His services were handled by the Neptune Society for Cremation and his ashes rest at sea.
