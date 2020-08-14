James E. "Balls" Wetherell 1948 - 2020
Rochester, IL—James E. "Balls" Wetherell, 71, of Springfield, died at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
James was born October 20, 1948, in Pana, IL, the son of Louis and Dorothy Eybel Wetherell. He married Carole Ann Kuhn on November 13, 1970, in Pana; she preceded him in death on December 18, 2019.
James was a graduate of Pana High School Class of 1966. He went on the attend Illinois State University and received his bachelor's degree in business. James worked for the State of Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services and retired from there after 30 years of service. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan, blood donor, card-carrying Republican, but most of all loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Wetherell.
James is survived by his children, Amy (Richard) Teeter of Rochester, Keith (Dana Sharifi) Wetherell and Philip (Emily) Wetherell both of Springfield; grandchildren Jack, Ella, and Lucy Teeter and Tyler, Charles, Jude and Bo Wetherell; several nieces and nephews including a niece, Beth (Greg) Holthaus and nephew, Michael Wetherell both of Pana; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Clinton Honkomp, OP officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/97015989
.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
