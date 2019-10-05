|
|
James Edward Enlow 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Born in Springfield and raised on the west side of the Northend. He was the youngest child in his family and is predeceased by two brothers, John and Al, and two sisters, Liz and Marion. His neighborhood and institutions of influence included Enos Grade School, Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, and Springfield High School where he graduated in 1942. After a short stint (due to a knee injury from football) in the Coast Guard, he returned to Springfield for a repair and in 1943 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Woodcock out of Panama where he was an Electrician's Mate Third Class. One of the more memorable frequent activities included pulling behind their ship a large ship sized target which was used for target practice.
In 1945, he returned to Springfield on leave and asked Nora Elizabeth Richardson to marry him. They married during that leave and in 1947 started their family. Their children are William R. (Bill), spouse, Susan; Marsha E. Clayton, spouse, Gary; and Mark E., spouse, Margaret. Nora also survives him.
It was his love and commitment to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren around which Jim and Nora built their life and seized opportunity where they saw it. Bill and Susan have two children: James E. II (Jed) and spouse, Sara, who have three sons, William R. II (Will), Jackson Parker, and Henry Rourke; and daughter, Sarah (Enlow) Gore, and spouse, Rob, have a son, Charles Robert. Marsha and Gary have four sons: Howard Kroll (Skip) and spouse, Laurie, have two daughters, Carly Elizabeth and Halle Jolene, and a son, Grady Knox; William R.E. Clayton (Bill) and spouse, Sarah, have a son, Cohen Gregory; Mark E. Clayton, and spouse, Kacie; and James R. Clayton and spouse, Brittany, have a daughter, Kendall. Mark and Margaret have a son, Cyrus Bee Winnett, spouse, Katy, who have a daughter, Rowan Elyse, and a son, Ashford Bee; a daughter, Caitlin Collen; and a son Patrick Mullen, and spouse, Brenna. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jim started his career as a union electrician, and spent his last 30 years working for Barber Coleman in Illinois and West Virginia. He was very proud of his lifelong IBEW membership and was recognized as one of the longest running members in the country. He started at Barber Coleman as an installer and for the last 20 years managed the offices in downstate Illinois, bidding, selling and installing air distribution and temperature controls for commercial HVAC systems. Jim's life was spent working hard and playing hard. His family commitment rivaled that to his work, and still he was active with the Jaycees, his Church, and a turn as Scoutmaster for Troop 26. He was quick to help any family member with home remodeling projects and volunteered many hours on Habitat for Humanity homes. His "play" included golf, bowling, and handball into his 80's. .
Jim and Nora retired in 1988. They spent the appropriate seasons of the first two years driving a motor home (towing a Datsun behind it) around the perimeter of North America exploring and hoping to find the ideal spot for warm winters outside of Illinois. They chose Naples, Florida and spent over twenty years there, returning each spring to Springfield, their lifelong home. They traveled and cruised with friends and family throughout these years. He enjoyed the last several years living at Brendan Gardens.
A visitation followed by a Celebration Service will be held October 19 (his 95th birthday) at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, Springfield, Illinois. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019