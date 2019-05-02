|
James Edward Kunz Jr. 1930 - 2019
Hillsboro, IL—James Edward Kunz Jr, 89, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away at 11:52 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Visitation will be held Sunday May 5, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Bass-Patton-Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Randy Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in Bost Hill Cemetery, rural Hillsboro, IL, along with Military Rites by VFW Post #1306 and American Legion Post #425.
Mr. Kunz was born February 14, 1930, in Springfield, IL to the late James Edward and Alice Louise (Noble) Kunz Sr. He married Merilyn (Delahunt) Kunz on October 8, 1961, in Hernando, MS. Mrs. Kunz survives in Hillsboro, IL. Mr. Kunz was a lifelong farmer and a four year employee at Eagle Pitcher in Hillsboro. He retired from Ameren/CIPS after 21 years as a heavy equipment operator. He lived in Springfield, IL and Hillsboro, IL area his entire adult life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, and long time member of the American Legion Post 425. Mr. Kunz was a loving and dedicated family man, an avid artist, along with being a toy tractor collector, St. Louis Cardinals fan, a member of Woodside Community Church, and board member of Bost Hill Cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Kunz is survived by his daughters Dawn (Husband Tom) Douglass, St. Charles, MO, and Julie (Husband Gerald) Siebert, Fillmore, IL, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Kunz was preceded in death by three brothers, John "Jack" Kunz, Carroll Kunz, and Stanley Kunz, and one sister, Alice Louise Fath.
Memorials may be made out to Woodside Community Church, and Central India Christian Mission, in care of Dr. Nilesh Goswami, Prairie Cardiovascular, 1320 Churchill Road, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2019