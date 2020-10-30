1/1
Springfield, IL—James Edward Pantier, 95, of Springfield, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 25, 1925 in Petersburg to Ed Pantier and Mary Jane (Jellis) Pantier. James married Josephine McCafferty on April 18, 1948 and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2003. His companion of 12 years Dorothy Donovan also preceded him in death on October 19, 2017.
Mr. Pantier is survived by his children: Michael J. (Carolyn) Pantier of New Orleans, LA., Larry E. (Susan) Pantier of Mesa, AZ., Thomas W. (Melissa) Pantier of Spaulding, Patricia M. (Mark) Wiggers of Springfield and Mary Jane (Bill) Kreft of Athens, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
James was a US Navy Veteran serving in World War II and Korea. He worked as a machinist for Fiat Allis and retired in 1985 after 38 years. He also worked for Ralph Hayes and then Kluckman delivery. James helped build Wesley United Methodist Church in 1964 and he was a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 1 in Springfield. He loved spending time with family and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date and burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will take place in the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight or to Riverton United Methodist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
