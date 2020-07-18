James "Jim" Emory Fay 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—
James "Jim" Emory Fay, 58, of Springfield, IL, was called to a tee time in heaven at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Jim was surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born February 5, 1962, in Joplin, MO, the son of Robert Emory and Bette LaBrot Fay. He married Lisa Giacomini on July 11, 1992, in Springfield, IL.
Jim graduated from Memorial High School in Joplin, MO and attended Oklahoma State University and earned his bachelor's degree in Business/Marketing from Missouri Southern State University. Jim was a Territory Business Manager for Mead Johnson – Reckitt Benckiser. He was an avid golfer and loved the game. Jim was a loving husband and a proud father of his four sons. He enjoyed being an assistant coach for their soccer, football, and basketball teams. Jim was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Blues fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and an infant sister, Melinda Fay.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lisa Giacomini Fay of Springfield; sons, Austin, Alexander "Reilly", Peyton, and Gavin Fay, all of Springfield; siblings, Sally (husband, Tom) Fenton of Springfield, MO, Pat (wife, Angie) Fay of St. Charles, MO, and Barb Fay of Boulder, CO; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank all of Jim's healthcare teams that provided care over the last three years.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Agnes, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at one time. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Agnes Church's Facebook page at facebook.com/stagnesparishspringfieldil/
.
Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fay Education Fund at any United Community Bank location.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
