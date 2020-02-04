|
|
James F. "Jim" Cleaver, Sr. 1950 - 2020
Riverton, IL—James F. Cleaver, Sr., 69, of Riverton, died at 10:50 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 3, 1950, in Springfield, IL to Jess and Louise (Cole) Cleaver and they preceded him in death. He married Sally L. Baugher on July 9, 1982 and she survives.
Also surviving are, one daughter, Angela Anderson of Chatham; two sons, James (Julia) Cleaver, Jr. of Mechanicsburg and Jason (Tammy) Cleaver of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Hunter Anderson, Briana Cleaver and Garrison Cleaver; one sister, Nancy (Jerry) Clooten of Bismarck, ND and one brother, Bob (Cindy) Cleaver of Springfield.
James honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of service.
Visitation: 9:30-11:30 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020