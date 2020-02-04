Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cleaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. "Jim" Cleaver Sr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. "Jim" Cleaver Sr. Obituary
James F. "Jim" Cleaver, Sr. 1950 - 2020
Riverton, IL—James F. Cleaver, Sr., 69, of Riverton, died at 10:50 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 3, 1950, in Springfield, IL to Jess and Louise (Cole) Cleaver and they preceded him in death. He married Sally L. Baugher on July 9, 1982 and she survives.
Also surviving are, one daughter, Angela Anderson of Chatham; two sons, James (Julia) Cleaver, Jr. of Mechanicsburg and Jason (Tammy) Cleaver of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Hunter Anderson, Briana Cleaver and Garrison Cleaver; one sister, Nancy (Jerry) Clooten of Bismarck, ND and one brother, Bob (Cindy) Cleaver of Springfield.
James honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of service.
Visitation: 9:30-11:30 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU or the .
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -