Father Jim could always make us laugh. There were so many times while being a lector and processing out before or after mass, Father would tell a joke. Of course only the lector could hear it and would crack up laughing making it look like we were laughing for nothing.

He was not only our comedian but also a very dear confidant and friend.

I'm sure he is up in heaven with that little sly grin and those twinkling eyes making God laugh. R.I.P. Father Jim. You will be missed.

Sandy Blanchette

Friend