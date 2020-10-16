Rev. James F. Finale 1942 - 2020
St. Anne, IL—Rev. James F. Fanale, C.S.V. passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, in St. Anne, Illinois. He was 77. Fr. Jim was born on Nov. 19, 1942 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Michael and Gertrude (Davis) Fanale. He is survived by his brothers Michael (Dorothy) Fanale of Southport, NC and Thomas (Tamara) Fanale of Springfield, IL, and his sister Trudi (Robert Bjorge) Fanale of Longmont, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marianne Fanale.
Fr. Fanale pronounced his first vows Sept. 8, 1961 and was ordained a priest on June 7, 1969, in Springfield.
Fr. Jim was a graduate of Griffin High School in Springfield. He held both a B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and a Ph.D. in Medieval English Literature from the University of Illinois. From 1969 to 1979, he taught Religion and English at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, before completing post-graduate studies from 1979 to 1986. He spent the next four years serving as Campus Minister and English Professor at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Terre Haute, IN, until June 1990. From 1990 to 1996 he worked on the history of the Viatorians in the Chicago Province, and taught part time (1990-92) at DePaul University in Chicago. His last assignment came in 1996, when he was assigned as Pastor of St. Anne Church in St. Anne, IL. Fr. Jim served there until July 2019, when he retired but continued to live in the community.
Visitation for Fr. Fanale will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 20, at St Anne Catholic Church, 230 North Sixth Avenue in St. Anne. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at St. Anne's. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on October 22 at Calvary Cemetery, located at 2001 North 1st Street in Springfield. Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Please remember Fr. James Fanale in your Masses and prayers.
Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com