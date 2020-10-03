James F. Van Eman 1941 - 2020
Athens, IL—James F. Van Eman, of Athens passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 peacefully at his home.
He was born July 20, 1941 in Springfield, Illinois to Oliver "Lucky" and Thelma (Lawson) Van Eman.
Jim graduated from Athens High School and attended electrical equipment schooling for the Army Security Agency. He served for the U.S. Army from 1962-1965.
Jim was a teamster for local #916. He drove for Anderson Clayton for 10 years, Carnation and Bunn, and retired from ABF after 21 years.
Jim was also a retired operating engineer from local #965. He also worked for K.E. Vasconcelles in Jacksonville for many years.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles to Sturgis, Myrtle Beach and Panama City. He also enjoyed delivering Easter baskets on his motorcycle to Hazel Dell School.
He was a proud member of the Masonic Temple and a Master Mason for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Ansar Shrine and ABATE. More recently you could find him enjoying a cold beer at the Corner Bar or Longbranch with his friends in Athens.
He married Sharon Van Eman in 1962 and they had two daughters. He is survived by two daughters, Sheila (Bob) Bartletti of Springfield and Brenda Van Eman (Nicole) of Dawson; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Drew) Smith, Britni (Andy) Beck, Mallori (Troy) Tremain and Lucas (Taryn) Hendren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Wells of Athens; nephew, Brian Wells of Athens; and niece, Pam Richards of Springfield.
Memorials can be made to the Ansar Shrine.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 from 10:00 until time of Masonic services at 11:45AM. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 12:00 noon at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
CDC protocol will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be requested.
Burial will be at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens after the services.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
.