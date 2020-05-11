|
James H. "Jim" Fisher 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James H. "Jim" Fisher, 95, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Regency Care. He was born October 20, 1924 in Coloma, Michigan, the son of Leon and Stella (Larrieu) Fisher. He married Romarose Bartels on December 9, 1945 and she preceded him in death June 18, 1998.
Jim grew up on a Christmas tree farm and a fruit farm in Coloma, MI. He left home at the age of seventeen and hitchhiked to California to join the Navy with a cousin of Romarose, Everett Heeren. Jim served three and a half years in the Navy and was discharged as an Electrician 1st mate on an LST #475. His LST was involved in fourteen D-Day landings. Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy on December 5, 1945. Jim was the main driving force to have LST memorials installed at Camp Butler National Cemetery and others within the state of Illinois.
Jim worked as a Union Electrician until his retirement in 1987 and was a seventy-year member of IBEW Local 193, where he served as recording secretary for twenty-five years. He was a member of IBEW Retirees' Group. Throughout his career he was involved in many of the large construction projects around Springfield, and frequently worked the electrical for the grandstand shows at the state fair. As an electrician, he was always there whenever called upon for community service needs. When his children were young Jim served as a coach for Paul's baseball teams, and PTA Secretary at Lanphier High School for several years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church his entire adult life and was also a member of the Elk's Lodge and the Blue Ridge Club.
Jim was known for his garden every summer and took great pride in his Big Boy tomatoes and green bell peppers. He loved to tinker in the garage and kept the family home in impeccable shape. He maintained his cars in pristine condition and was known to have a lead foot, he loved to push the speed limit. Jim loved to go to Dale and Pam's home out in the country and looked forward to Sunday dinners every week and spending the day for all holiday and family celebrations.
Jim was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul James (Diana Herrmann) Fisher; brother, Oscar (Olga) Fisher of Akron, OH; and sister, Marie "Molly" (Homer) Tate of Melrose Park, IL; niece Nancy Tate-Daitchman, La Selva Beach, CA; nephews Earl Tate, Ft. Myers, FL and James Tate, Melrose Park, IL.
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela "Pam" (Dale) Brooks of New Berlin; two grandchildren, Amanda K. (David) Ushman of New Berlin and Lance (Sara) Brooks of Parker, CO; two great grandchildren, Alex Cloyd and James Ushman, both of New Berlin; four step great- grandchildren, David (Jessica Keefe) Ushman, Bradley Ott, both of New Berlin, Lincoln Finegold and Easton Finegold, both of Parker, CO; one step great-great-grandchild, Ethan Ushman of New Berlin; Nieces Joan Tate-Margo, Cranford, NJ; Janet Kalina-Tate, Ft. Myers, FL; nephews Steven Fisher, Irvine, CA; Jeff Fisher, Avon, OH; Cristopher Fisher, Akron, OH; numerous extended family members and many friends.
The family of Jim Fisher would like to thank the staff of Regency Care, for the kind and professional care shown to him the last few years of his life.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. CDC Protocol will be followed.
Funeral Service: 7 pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Pam Mitcham officiating. CDC Protocol will be followed.
Private burial service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020