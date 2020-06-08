James Henry Morley 1944 - 2020
Rochester, IL—James "Jim" Henry Morley, Jr, of Plainfield, IN formerly of Rochester, IL passed away June 5th, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Merle (Taggart) and late James Morley, Sr. Jim married Joy Bedwell in 1965. They were married for 39 years until her passing in 2004. Jim later married June Wacaser Beaty in 2006. Jim was a civil engineer for IL DOT. Jim was a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church, enjoyed deer hunting, and loved to play golf.
Survivors include his wife, June Morley of Plainfield; his four children Anita (Ted) Kratochvil of Pittsboro, IN, Gail (Todd) Anderson of Chico, CA, Mike (Tracy) Morley of Springfield, IL, and Mark (Melissa) Morley of Carterville, IL; his 3 step children Tracy (Joe) Bevelhimer of Zionsville, IN, Julie (Christian) Badylak of Cincinnati, OH, and Shad (Trisha) Beaty of Morton, IL; his brother Dick (Pam) Morley; and 21 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church 600 Simmons St. Plainfield, IN 46168 or Life's Journey (hospice care) of Avon 10241 E CR 100 N Indianapolis, IN 46234. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Rochester, IL—James "Jim" Henry Morley, Jr, of Plainfield, IN formerly of Rochester, IL passed away June 5th, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Merle (Taggart) and late James Morley, Sr. Jim married Joy Bedwell in 1965. They were married for 39 years until her passing in 2004. Jim later married June Wacaser Beaty in 2006. Jim was a civil engineer for IL DOT. Jim was a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church, enjoyed deer hunting, and loved to play golf.
Survivors include his wife, June Morley of Plainfield; his four children Anita (Ted) Kratochvil of Pittsboro, IN, Gail (Todd) Anderson of Chico, CA, Mike (Tracy) Morley of Springfield, IL, and Mark (Melissa) Morley of Carterville, IL; his 3 step children Tracy (Joe) Bevelhimer of Zionsville, IN, Julie (Christian) Badylak of Cincinnati, OH, and Shad (Trisha) Beaty of Morton, IL; his brother Dick (Pam) Morley; and 21 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church 600 Simmons St. Plainfield, IN 46168 or Life's Journey (hospice care) of Avon 10241 E CR 100 N Indianapolis, IN 46234. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.