James Hollis
1931 - 2020
Belleville, IL—Belleville, IL – James R. Hollis, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 12, 1931 in Springfield, IL, son of the late Romeo and Pearl (Syes) Hollis.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ellen L. Woods-Hollis, daughter, Linda Hollis, his parents, and 1 sibling, Barbara Bayer.
He is survived by daughters, Kate Hollis and Miranda (Gene) Harris; granddaughter, Catherine Harris; siblings, Betty, Richard, John, and Pat.
James will be deeply missed by those who knew him well and loved him greatly. His spirit and breath of life will be forever missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights with arrangements. Inurnment will be at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
