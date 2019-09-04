Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hanrahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Hanrahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Hanrahan Obituary
James J. Hanrahan 1933 - 2019
Minneapolis, MN—James J. Hanrahan, 86, died Monday September 2 surrounded by his family in his Minneapolis home. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Carole Grue Hanrahan; 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and sisters Joan Hanrahan and Sr. Elene Hanrahan, both of Springfield, IL. Preceded in death by his brother Robert T. (Loraine). Originally from Springfield, IL, he attended Cathedral Boys high school and graduated from St. Ambrose University. He married the love of his life, Carole in 1955 and spent the majority of his career at General Mills as a Financial Manager.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.