James J. Hanrahan 1933 - 2019
Minneapolis, MN—James J. Hanrahan, 86, died Monday September 2 surrounded by his family in his Minneapolis home. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Carole Grue Hanrahan; 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and sisters Joan Hanrahan and Sr. Elene Hanrahan, both of Springfield, IL. Preceded in death by his brother Robert T. (Loraine). Originally from Springfield, IL, he attended Cathedral Boys high school and graduated from St. Ambrose University. He married the love of his life, Carole in 1955 and spent the majority of his career at General Mills as a Financial Manager.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019