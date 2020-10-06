James J. Oshesky 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James J. Oshesky, 79 of Springfield, died at 3:28 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born October 22, 1940 in Springfield to Joseph and Frances (Beiermann) Olzewski.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bev, she was his best friend and will miss him with all her heart; his four children, Jeff and his sons, Joe and Jon; Jimmy and Kate and their children, Josh and Gracie; daughter, McKinzie; Jamie and her sons, Jacob, Justin and their children, Collin & Natalie; brother, Jay (Diana); sister-in-law, Pam; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Butch and Sandy and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a kind, hardworking gentle, loving soul who cherished his wife, children and grandchildren.
We will celebrate his life every day until by the grace of God we will meet again.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Lodge
in St. Louis, MO.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
