Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
James Robinson
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edwards Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edwards Street
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL—James L. (Pete) Robinson 76, departed this life on Saturday March 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 6, 1942 in Charleston, MS, the son of Mozella Green.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1440 East Edwards Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
