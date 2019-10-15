|
James Leo Loftus 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James Leo Loftus, from Springfield, IL, eldest son of Donald Loftus and Maxine Scott Loftus, transitioned to an eternal life in heaven on October 14, 2019 at 1:48 p.m.
Jim was born on January 18, 1939, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He attended Oak Hill Grade School, graduated from Riverton High School in 1957, and attended SCI.
Jim married Guylia Yvonne Range from Greene County, Illinois, and they raised five children. Jim is survived by Guylia; sons, James Robin (Mitzi Magee), Eric Brian, Jeffrey Leon (Lynell Dekan); daughters, Heidi Yvonne (Phillip Wilson) and Angela Heather (Tony Campos); seven grandchildren: Devon, Connor, Danielle, Taylor, Rachel, Riley and Ty; sister, Jill Carr (Jim, deceased, KY); and brothers, Dan (Bonnie) and Don (Robin). He was preceded in death by brother, Jack.
Jim's work started at CIPS. Later, he found his true calling in sales, assisting families with their financial wellbeing as a licensed insurance agent. Jim represented Central National Life of Jacksonville, Illinois for many decades, which became John Deere Life. He was also an independent insurer and annuity agent for Summit Life, United Trust and GBU. Jim's competitive nature and successes won him many awards and opportunities to take Guylia around the world.
As a young man, Jim enjoyed pheasant and rabbit hunting with his father and brothers. They were soon joined by Jim's sons on hunts near Niantic and Illiopolis. This led Jim and Guylia to acquire their own property in Greene County and create Arrowhead Ridge Lodge, which carries on his legacy of conservation, enjoyment of the outdoors, and camaraderie of those who visit. We will miss him at the head of his table.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Little Flower Catholic Church, concelebrated by Rev. Allen Kemme and Rev. Msgr. John Ossola.
Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, US267 on the north end of Greenfield, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or the Danielle Loftus Fund in care of UCB Bank, all branches.
The family of James Leo Loftus is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and for a full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019