James Leonard Wootton 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James Leonard Wootton, 85, of Springfield, died at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mason City Area Nursing Home.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
A private family ceremony will be held with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Those that wish to attend ceremonies virtually may do so on or after Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/37469336
