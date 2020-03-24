|
James "Jim" Lloyd Plogger 1957 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James "Jim" Lloyd Plogger of Springfield, IL passed away at his home March 24, 2020 from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born in Carrollton on November 10, 1957 to Lloyd William and Helen Josephine (Borcky) Plogger. They preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School in 1975 and a Quincy Tech Graduate in 1976.
Leaving behind his loving wife and best friend Ruth "Ann" (Barnes) Plogger, a daughter, Laura Ann Mulvey, (Josh) of Abu Dhabi and a son James Michael Plogger of Springfield, six grandchildren that he loved very much and wanted to see grow up, Tyler Plogger, Amelia (Alex) Plogger, Noah Plogger and Maja Mulvey, Milena Mulvey and Kanon Mulvey, a sister, Nancy Lee Keene (James –deceased) of Greenville Tennessee and lots of nieces and nephews.
He accepted Jesus as his savior as a child at the Greenfield Baptist Church.
His employment started at the cemetery north of Greenfield when he was in high school. After graduating from Quincy Tech in Quincy, IL, Jim worked at Fiat Allis as a draftsmen in Springfield, followed by 8 years as a draftsmen at Pillsbury in Springfield. Jim was a truck driver and saw most of the United States, but was always happy to get back home.
Jim loved cutting wood with his scroll saw and did so for 30 or more years, helping his wife with her craft business. He was a member of the Sangamon Valley Woodcarvers, and enjoyed carving club, ending as Treasurer.
At his request, cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge.
He asked that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Please leave online condolences at shields-bishopfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020