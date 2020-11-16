James "Jim" Lutchka 1937 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—James "Jim" Lutchka, 83, of Petersburg, IL went to heaven on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Danville, IL the son of Alex and Helen (James) Lutchka. He married Joyce Smith on July 16, 1960 in Taylorville at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He is survived by Joyce and their three children.
Immediate surviving family include children Rene Lynn (Albert) Horn of Petersburg, Gregory James (Kari) Lutchka of Chatham, and Bradley James (Lisa) Lutchka of Moline; seven grandchildren, Eric James Heyen, Alex James (Jessica) Heyen, Emy Jane Lutchka, Nicole Elizabeth Lutchka, Jenna Elizabeth Lutchka, Ross Arthur (Jeni) Horn, Raymond Albert Horn; and one great grandchild, Eleanor Josephine Horn; sisters, Dorothy (Dana) Brooks, Cynthia O'Neal, Elinor Pacey, and his twin sister, Jeanette Rams. He was preceded in death by his parents, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Jim was a member of the St. Peter Catholic Church in Petersburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed all sports, especially the STL Cardinals, hunting and fishing. Jim could build, fix or remodel anything and enjoyed helping family and friends with countless projects over the years. He served his country in the Army and had worked as an autobody repairman at Schurman's Autobody in Petersburg for many years before retiring.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family Mass will be held at a later date with Fr. Daren Zehnle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to St. Peter Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Menard County Food Pantry, or an organization of the donor's choice.
