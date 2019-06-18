|
|
James M. Rethinger 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James M. Rethinger, 66 of Springfield, died at 11:20 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born October 4, 1952, in Springfield, to Raymond and Eileen Reed Rethinger.
Survivors include two sisters, Kathy Gilman of Greer, SC and Barb Martin of Springfield; sister-in-law, Janet Korzen of Aiken, SC and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marilyn Kramp and one brother, Robert Rethinger.
James was a graduate of Griffin High School. He worked in retail and for Arena Catering.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019