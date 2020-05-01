The State Journal-Register Obituaries
James "Jim" M. Yuroff 1952 - 2020
Sherman, IL—James "Jim" M. Yuroff, 67, of Sherman, died at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born on November 3, 1952, in Springfield, IL, the son of Frank J. and Etherena Spitale Yuroff. He married Julie M. Peters in 1982, in Springfield.
Jim graduated from Lanphier High School in 1970 and attended Lincoln Land Community College. He was employed by the State Journal-Register for 25 years, working in the pressroom until his retirement. He was a member of the printer's union. Jim loved sports, fishing, and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was also a Harley-Davidson enthusiast.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Justin (wife, Carolyn) Yuroff of Springfield; grandchild, Noah Yuroff of Springfield; sister, Lynda (companion, Walter McNamara) Yuroff of Reno, NV; brothers-in-law, John, II (wife, Vicky) Peters of Spaulding, IL and Kenneth Peters of Springfield; and nephew, John Peters, III.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the of Illinois, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.
The family of James "Jim" M. Yuroff is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020
