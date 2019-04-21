James MacMahon "Mac" Graham 1938 - 2019

Springfield, IL—James MacMahon "Mac" Graham, 80, of Springfield, passed away at 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

Mac was born on August 28, 1938, in Springfield, IL, the son of Dr. James E. and Marian Buoy Graham. He married Carolyn Davis on August 13, 1966, in Philadelphia, PA.

Mac graduated from Cathedral Boys High School and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois School of Architecture. His career started at Eliot Noyes in New Canaan, CT, followed by three years as a Medical Facilities Planning Officer for the U.S. Air Force in Washington, DC. Following three years as Senior Associate Architect for Chapman & Miller Architects in Washington, he returned to Springfield in 1968 to help found Graham, O'Shea and Wisnosky (now Graham and Hyde) Architects. Mac's experience has included planning and designing religious buildings, educational facilities, health care facilities, office buildings and housing for the elderly. He brings a particular passion for worship architecture including design, artwork, stained glass, and liturgical design requirements.

Mac was a life-long member of Blessed Sacrament church and numerous community organizations. His professional involvement included the American Institute of Architects and the Interfaith Forum on Religion, Art, and Architecture where he served as past national chairman. His love for painting watercolors started in his college days and he exhibited with the American Watercolor Society and the Audubon Society. Following retirement, he returned to painting and enjoyed gifting friends with his work. Mac and Carolyn enjoyed traveling (the source of many of his paintings), and especially to visit family and friends throughout the United States.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Martin J. Graham; and sister, Therese Pauly.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Graham of Springfield; his four children, James E. Graham of Seattle, WA, Catherine G. (husband, Robert) Hildum of Washington, DC, David B. Graham, M.D. of Springfield, and Peter M. Graham of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Charlotte, Hugh, Jack and Gus Graham, George Hildum, Brandon Graham, William Formea, Carter Formea, and Charlie Graham; siblings, Carol Cameron of Rapid City, SD, Anthony "Tony" (wife, Tamara) Graham of Springfield and Mary Bernadette Graham-Buxton of Bloomington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704.

The family of James MacMahon "Mac" Graham is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019