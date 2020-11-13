James "Jim" Mason McCord 1949 - 2020

Tavares, FL—James (Jim) Mason McCord of Tavares, Fla., passed away November 5, 2020.

He was born August 15, 1949, the youngest son of William Kramer McCord and Mary Henrietta (Kennedy) McCord. His childhood years on the family farm in Taylorville, Ill., were a source of many humorous anecdotes. After graduating from Taylorville High School, he attended Western Illinois University and later worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He married Barbara Corbin of Mt. Sterling and they raised two daughters, Lisa and Teri, in Rochester, Ill.

In the early 1980s, he started his own business, McCord Excavating. He was known for his skills, work ethic and commitment to excellence. Following retirement, he moved to Florida, enjoying his later years boating on Lake Eustis.

He was predeceased by his parents and older brother Thomas McCord. He is survived by his oldest brother Richard McCord, devoted sister Patricia Bayston, daughters Lisa McCord Cherry and Teresa (Brad) Brooks, grandsons Tyler and Mason Brooks, niece Susan (Pat) O'Malley of Springfield, nephews Rick McCord of Chicago, Jeff (Manda) McCord of Flower Mound, Texas, Rodd Bayston of Tavares, Fla., Doug (Jessica) McCord of Hamburg, New York, and many cousins.

Arrangements will be determined at a later date.



