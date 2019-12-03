|
|
James Michael Geist 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James Michael Geist, 67, of Springfield, died at 5:20 am, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 4, 1952, in Springfield, to James Edward and Marjorie (Cantrall) Geist. He married Debra Powell and she survives.
Also surviving are 3 children, Michael (Lori) Geist, Melissa (fiancé: Pete Smith) Geist and Jennifer (Les) Robinson, all of Springfield; 7 grandchildren; 6 siblings, Matt (Joellen) Geist of Springfield, Tom (Connie) Geist of Springfield, David Geist of Springfield, Raymond (Dee Dee) Geist of Springfield, Anna (George) Geist-Richard of Cantrall, and Rick (Sonja) Geist of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
James is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Ann Brennan.
He belonged to and was very involved with St. Joseph Church serving on the Pastoral Council. He belonged to Knights of Columbus- Fr. Edward Gorman, CSV #17229.
James worked in telecommunications at Horace Mann for over 15 years.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL, with a prayer service at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Springfield, IL with Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019