Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Geist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Geist


1952 - 2019
James Michael Geist Obituary
James Michael Geist 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James Michael Geist, 67, of Springfield, died at 5:20 am, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born August 4, 1952, in Springfield, to James Edward and Marjorie (Cantrall) Geist. He married Debra Powell and she survives.
Also surviving are 3 children, Michael (Lori) Geist, Melissa (fiancé: Pete Smith) Geist and Jennifer (Les) Robinson, all of Springfield; 7 grandchildren; 6 siblings, Matt (Joellen) Geist of Springfield, Tom (Connie) Geist of Springfield, David Geist of Springfield, Raymond (Dee Dee) Geist of Springfield, Anna (George) Geist-Richard of Cantrall, and Rick (Sonja) Geist of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
James is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Ann Brennan.
He belonged to and was very involved with St. Joseph Church serving on the Pastoral Council. He belonged to Knights of Columbus- Fr. Edward Gorman, CSV #17229.
James worked in telecommunications at Horace Mann for over 15 years.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL, with a prayer service at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Springfield, IL with Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
