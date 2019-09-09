|
|
James Nation 1933 - 2019
Tucson, AZ—Jim Nation was born in Springfield, Illinois in 1933. He grew up in a large family made up of 14 siblings (including half and step siblings). He was raised on a farm and was the first of his family to graduate from college. After spending two years in Japan during the Korean War, he went on to attain his PH.D. in Speech Pathology from the University of Wisconsin. He spent most of his career at Case Western Reserve where he received awards for teaching, performed research and trained undergraduate and graduate students for over 20 years. He authored a number of research articles and books one of which was a widely used textbook on speech pathology diagnosis. In 1985, he met the love of his life, Ed Moore, and decided to move to Tucson. He and Ed created a family of Jim's nieces and nephews and Ed's daughters. He was a gourmet cook known for his memorable desserts, entertaining, and was always up for playing a good board game. His recipe file was extensive with annotations of when and to whom he had served various dishes. He was a world traveler and participated and supported theater throughout his life. As his legacy, he started a scholarship fund at the University of Arizona to support theater arts performance majors.
Jim was always a man of deep integrity who refused to pretend to be anything he wasn't. Years before Stonewall, he lived as an openly gay man long before it was common or even safe. In doing so, he offered a model for many others who lacked his courage to begin to make their own journeys into authenticity and pride.
Memorial donations can be made to the University of Arizona Foundation FBO James E Nation, Ph.D Theatre Arts Scholarship.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019