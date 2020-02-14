|
|
James O. Orr Jr. 1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James O. Orr, Jr. died on February 11, 2020 at the Regency Nursing Care. He was born on April 19, 1931 in Springfield, the son of J. Oliver Orr and Louise Hilts. He married Beverly Lyons Weller on November 27, 1976 in Springfield and she survives.
Mr. Orr attended school in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1953 and was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He was the third generation there following his father in 1926 and grandfather James Riggs Orr in 1895. After graduation he joined his father at Orr Insurance Agency, Inc., and remained with the agency over fifty years, retiring in 2003.
Jim was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, past president of the Springfield Insurance Agents Association, former treasurer of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois, former member of Springfield/Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission, former Woodside Township Trustee, former Woodside Township tax assessor and former alderman for Leland Grove.
Mr. Orr was a past potentate of Ansar Shrine in 1978, emeritus member of the Board of Governors of in St. Louis from 1993-2002, commander-in-chief of the Springfield Consistory 1974-1976 and worshipful master of Tyrian Lodge #333 in 1964. He received the Scottish Rite 33rd degree in 1973. Jim was a member of the Springfield York Rite, Red Cross of Constantine, Ansar Shrine Retirees, Abe Lincoln Hi 12 Club, senior member of the Sangamo Club, the National Society Sons of the American Revolution and former member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 20.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Richard R. Orr, and a grandson, Leland R. Orr. He is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Wendell) Orr Fritsch and Rebecca (Christopher) Orr Reid both of Springfield, one son: James R. (Vicki) Orr of Tuscon, AZ., one daughter-in-law, Vicki Orr, three step-daughters: Lisa Weller, Janice Weller and Terri Izzo, one sister Jean Ann (Richard W.) Orr Carlson, nine grandchildren: Matthew and Tara Fritsch, Shaughn, Shay and Nolan Reid, Elizabeth and Riggs Orr, and Meghan Orr, one nephew Mark K. Cullen, several cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday February 21, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 South Walnut Street. The family will greet friends from 10am until the time of service Friday at church. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm at Mechanicsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to . Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020