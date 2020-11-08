James Orr 1946 - 2020
Buffalo Hart, IL—James "Jim" Orr, 74, formerly of Buffalo Hart, Illinois passed away on November 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was born on October 12, 1946 in Anna, Illinois and was the son of Albert and Bernice Orr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charmaine Orr, his son, Kyle Orr, and daughter, Bethany (Erich) Klein and sister, Juvata Donaldson. He was also the loving grandfather of Anna and Olivia Klein.
Jim graduated in 1964 from Shawnee High School, and served in the United States Army. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University, and worked for the State of Illinois for 35 years.
Jim's true passion was farming. He started a u-pick farm, The Berry Patch, with his family in 1980. The Berry Patch was a known throughout Central Illinois. Jim took great pride in hosting local schools to the pumpkin patch each year. Jim served his community as Master Gardner through the University of Illinois Extension Service and Plant a Row for the Hungry. For many years he grew and donated hundreds of pounds of produce to the Central Illinois Foodbank and St. John's Breadline.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Central Illinois Foodbank, PO Box 8229 Springfield, IL 62791-8228, or the Alzheimer's Association
.