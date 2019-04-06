Home

James Patrick Kannady


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Patrick Kannady 1960 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James Patrick Kannady, 58, of Springfield, died at 3:30 pm, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Aperion Care Center. He was born February 26, 1960 in Springfield to Robert Calvin and Naomi (O'Brien) Kannady.
He is survived by two sisters, Ginger Kannady of Florida and Maureen "ReRe" Kannady of Springfield; one brother, Patrick Kannady of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Gathering: 12 – 1 pm, Saturday, April 13 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
