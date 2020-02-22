|
|
James Patrick Kinsella 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James Patrick Kinsella, 71, of Springfield, died at 4:28 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1948 in Chicago to James T. and Marion Onorato Kinsella. He married Maria Fenstermaker Gottschalk on December 31, 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; his children, Angel Kinsella, Michael (Ann) Kinsella, Patricia (Chris) Ansardi, John (Jessica) Gottschalk Jr., Anthony Gottschalk, Nicole (special friend Colby) Copelin and Dalton (Amanda) Copelin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Gayle (John) Wudarczyk, three brothers, Terry (Lynette) Kinsella, Dan (Pat) Kinsella and John (Becky) Kinsella, several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his second mother, Shirley Fenstermaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kathy.
Jim graduated from Loyola University. He was an Eagle Scout and served proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Jim was awarded the Purple Heart.
He worked in the automotive industry, owned his own businesses, and later taught high school at Gordon Tech, Newman Catholic and ISU Lab School. He was an award winning pioneer in virtual teaching in the state of Illinois. He embodied the magic of Christmas for so many as Santa's special helper.
Jim will be remembered for his brave spirit, his loyalty to the USMC and the Chicago Cubs, his love for the outdoors and motorcycles, his passion for teaching and learning, his kind heart, and his love for his family.
Memorial Gathering: 9-11 am, April 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am, April 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Steve Thompson officiating and where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or a veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020