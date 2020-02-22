Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kinsella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick Kinsella


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Patrick Kinsella Obituary
James Patrick Kinsella 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James Patrick Kinsella, 71, of Springfield, died at 4:28 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1948 in Chicago to James T. and Marion Onorato Kinsella. He married Maria Fenstermaker Gottschalk on December 31, 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; his children, Angel Kinsella, Michael (Ann) Kinsella, Patricia (Chris) Ansardi, John (Jessica) Gottschalk Jr., Anthony Gottschalk, Nicole (special friend Colby) Copelin and Dalton (Amanda) Copelin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Gayle (John) Wudarczyk, three brothers, Terry (Lynette) Kinsella, Dan (Pat) Kinsella and John (Becky) Kinsella, several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his second mother, Shirley Fenstermaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kathy.
Jim graduated from Loyola University. He was an Eagle Scout and served proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Jim was awarded the Purple Heart.
He worked in the automotive industry, owned his own businesses, and later taught high school at Gordon Tech, Newman Catholic and ISU Lab School. He was an award winning pioneer in virtual teaching in the state of Illinois. He embodied the magic of Christmas for so many as Santa's special helper.
Jim will be remembered for his brave spirit, his loyalty to the USMC and the Chicago Cubs, his love for the outdoors and motorcycles, his passion for teaching and learning, his kind heart, and his love for his family.
Memorial Gathering: 9-11 am, April 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am, April 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Steve Thompson officiating and where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or a veteran's organization of your choice.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -