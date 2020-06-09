James (Bob) R. Flynn 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—James (Bob) R. Flynn, 85, of Springfield, Illinois died on June 4, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. He was born December 1934 in Springfield, Illinois to parents James T. and Helen (Barrett) Flynn. James married the love of his life (Betty Wagner) on November 30, 1963. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on their last anniversary.
James was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Joseph's Parish, Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in 1952. James was a member of the 183rd Tactical Fighter group Springfield, Illinois where he served 37 years. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. James is survived by his wife Bertha (Betty) M. Flynn. Children; Sheri (Brian) McMillan, Houston, Texas; Jeff Flynn, Lake Forest; Monty (Priscilla) Flynn, Chatham; Catherine (Mike) Copeland, Pleasant Plains; James A. Flynn, Petersburg; Sherman (Dessa) Smith, Springfield; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Josh, Ben, Mackenzie, Madeline,
Alexandra, Nicolas, Elizabeth, Haydn, Oskar and 8 Great grandchildren. James is also survived by his siblings Patricia (John deceased) Richardson, Springfield; Richard (Mary) Flynn, Arizona; Timothy (Linda) Flynn, North Carolina; Sharon (Robert) Veara, Springfield; John (Vickie) Flynn, South Carolina; Marjorie (Douglas) Norris, South Carolina; Dennis Flynn, Springfield. He enjoyed his life. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing pinochle with his friends. He was quick with a joke or a witty retort. He loved his dogs and bird. In his free time, he watched sports and was a longtime Cardinals fan. It was a great day when the Cardinals beat the cubs.
Services pending at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Childrens Hospital or the APL.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.